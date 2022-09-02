Dry CargoEuropeGreater China

Baltic Exchange working to develop panamax derivatives in China

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 2, 2022
0 19 Less than a minute

The Baltic Exchange and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE), China’s largest futures and derivatives exchange, have agreed a memorandum of understanding to explore cooperation in the research of shipping derivatives. The pair will work together on research and development of a futures contract settling against the Baltic Panamax Index (BPI) in China.

Established in 1990, ZCE is regulated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). ZCE has launched 23 futures products and eight options products covering the fields of agriculture, energy, chemicals, textile, construction materials and metallurgical industries.

Mark Jackson, Baltic Exchange CEO, said: “The Baltic Exchange is delighted to collaborate with ZCE as we look to develop our presence in China and support new market participants in trading derivatives which reference Baltic benchmarks.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 2, 2022
0 19 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button