Bangladesh Shipping Corporation to receive $22.48m pay-out for vessel hit by rocket in Ukraine

State-run Bangladesh Shipping Corporation will get a $22.48m pay-out from insurers over its abandoned bulk carrier, Banglar Samriddhi , which has been stuck in Ukrainian waters for a year, having suffered a rocket attack in the early days of the war with Russia.

The bulk carrier arrived in Ukraine on February 22 last year on charter to Delta Corporation. Two days later, the war with Russia began and all ports were closed with the Banglar Samriddhi becoming one of many stranded vessels in the area. On March 2, a rocket hit the vessel, killing a seafarer, and severely damaging the ship.

The ship was insured through Dhaka-based Sadharan Bima Corporation and reinsured through Lloyd’s of London broker Tysers.