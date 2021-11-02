Beach Energy boss resigns

Beach Energy managing director and chief executive officer, Matt Kay, has resigned from the company to pursue other professional opportunities.

While a search for Kay’s successor is underway, Morné Engelbrecht, the current chief financial officer, has been named acting CEO of the Australian oil and gas firm.

Kay said given Beach’s current strong position, he felt now was an appropriate time to depart. “I was brought on board to help Beach grow from a single basin operator and diversify the business. This was capped off by the sanctioning of the Moomba carbon capture and storage project this week,” Kay said.

Over nearly six years, Kay delivered on the Adelaide-based Beach Energy’s growth ambitions via the strategic acquisition of Lattice Energy and oversaw the commencement of its current development programs in the Victorian Otway and Perth Basins.