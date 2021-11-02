Offshore

Beach Energy boss resigns

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 2, 2021
0 39 1 minute read
Beach Energy

Beach Energy managing director and chief executive officer, Matt Kay, has resigned from the company to pursue other professional opportunities.

While a search for Kay’s successor is underway, Morné Engelbrecht, the current chief financial officer, has been named acting CEO of the Australian oil and gas firm.

Kay said given Beach’s current strong position, he felt now was an appropriate time to depart. “I was brought on board to help Beach grow from a single basin operator and diversify the business. This was capped off by the sanctioning of the Moomba carbon capture and storage project this week,” Kay said.

Over nearly six years, Kay delivered on the Adelaide-based Beach Energy’s growth ambitions via the strategic acquisition of Lattice Energy and oversaw the commencement of its current development programs in the Victorian Otway and Perth Basins.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 2, 2021
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button