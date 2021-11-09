Belgian ports eye green hydrogen from Chile

Belgian ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge have signed a deal with the Chilean Ministry of Energy during the COP26 in Glasgow to work together to set up a corridor to ship green hydrogen or derivatives produced in Chile for further distribution to meet expected demand in Europe.

Chile aims to produce the cheapest green hydrogen by 2030 and become one of the top three exporters of green hydrogen by 2040. The Chilean Ministry of Energy, which is leading the green hydrogen strategic policy, is required to engage with overseas parties to cooperate on the issue of setting up international supply chains of green hydrogen from Chile.

Juan Carlos Jobet, minister of energy in Chile, said: “Our potential in clean energy will allow us to be the cheapest producers of green hydrogen in the world, with which we will be able to satisfy our demand, but also help other countries to advance with their climate goals.”

This cooperation aims to eliminate the last barriers and gaps in the run-up to the effective start-up of green production, the setting up of the logistics chain between the continents and the logistics in the Belgian seaports and their hinterland.