Beng Tee Tan leaves MPA to head Singapore Maritime Foundation

The lady who has done more than most to transform Singapore into the international maritime hub it is today is shifting from her state role to the private sector.

Beng Tee Tan, assistant chief executive (Development) at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), will move to become executive director of the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) from January 1, replacing Kenneth Chia.

Tan’s contacts, energy and drive have been pivotal over the last two decades in getting so many international maritime companies to set up shop in Singapore. Her hard work was acknowledged at this year’s National Day Awards in Singapore.

Tan moves to SMF, a private sector led group established in 2004 that aims to develop and promote Singapore as an international maritime centre.

Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of SMF, commented: “We look forward to welcoming Beng Tee, who has been instrumental in shaping maritime Singapore into what it is today and will now lead SMF in the next chapter including our work on maritime decarbonisation.”