Bilfinger Salamis and Sabik Offshore in offshore wind maintenance tie-up

Bilfinger Salamis UK has teamaed up with Germany’s Sabik Offshore to upgrade and retrofit offshore wind marking systems in the UK and Northwest Europe.

Bilfinger’s technicians will install and maintain Sabik Offshore’s associated systems, whether aids to navigation, aviation obstruction lighting or safety lighting.

The companies say the partnership will aid operators who are faced with aging infrastructure by retrofitting a range of modern solutions, reducing maintenance effort, ensuring compliance with regulations and lowering cost of ownership.

“This collaboration strengthens our commitment to deliver a fully integrated Tier 1 operations and maintenance service to the offshore windfarm sector as part of our energy transition strategy,” said Mike Henderson, Bilfinger Salamis UK’s business development and commercial director.

Bilfinger has diversified into the offshore wind market, delivering contracts in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

The collaboration follows the announcement of Bilfinger’s strategic partnership with blade repair and maintenance specialists GEV Wind Power.