BLUE X wave energy prototype starts trials

Mocean Energy has commenced testing its Blue X wave energy prototype at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in the Orkney Islands, Scotland.

During early June, the 20 m long, 38-tonne wave machine was towed from Kirkwall to EMEC’s Scapa Flow test site where it has been successfully moored and commissioned for its initial sea trials.

During this summer, Blue X will be moved to EMEC’s grid-connected wave test site at Billia Croo on the west coast of Orkney, where it will go through its paces in more rigorous full sea conditions.

The Blue X manufacture and testing programme is being supported by £3.3m ($5m) from Wave Energy Scotland (WES) through their Novel Wave Energy Converter programme.

Earlier this year Mocean Energy announced a £1.6m project with OGTC, oil major Chrysaor (now newly-formed Harbour Energy) and subsea specialists EC-OG and Modus to demonstrate the potential of the Blue X prototype to power a subsea battery and a remote underwater vehicle.

Mocean Energy managing director, Cameron McNatt said: “This is a very exciting moment as we put our first prototype to test at sea. In the days and weeks ahead, we will produce first power and prove how the Blue X machine operates in a variety of sea states.”