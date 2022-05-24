BlueFloat sets sights on Taiwanese floating wind

Spanish floating wind experts BlueFloat Energy has announced its first foray into Taiwanese offshore wind with a massive giga-scale project located 25 km off the coast of Hsinchu County.

Named after the strong winds blowing in the Hsinchu region every September, the project with a capacity of more than 1 GW, is called Winds of September. BlueFloat said it plans to deploy floating turbines in an area of 125 sq km at depths of 70 to 80 m. The company enters round three of the market auction in Taiwan, which has the ambition to add 15 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035.

BlueFloat Energy’s CEO, Carlos Martin, said: “We believe that floating wind farms have a number of important differences compared to bottom-fixed projects and that a successful floating wind project development strategy requires a very different approach and mindset.”

The Madrid-based company is developing projects in several countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Colombia, Spain, Italy, UK and France. In Scotland, UK, the company was awarded together with its partners Ørsted and Falck Renewables seabed leases in the recent Scotwind lease round for the deployment of three floating wind projects with a total capacity of up to 2.7 GW.