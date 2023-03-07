Boa secures work on world’s first energy island off Belgium

Norway’s Boa has been awarded a contract by TM Edison, a joint venture between Jan De Nul and DEME, to support the construction of the world’s first artificial energy island.

Under the contract, BOA will provide the semi-submersible Boabarge 33 for the launching of 23 concrete caissons for Princess Elisabeth Island in the Belgian part of the North Sea.

The operations will start in spring 2024, and Boa’s scope of work also includes project engineering and operational management.



The Princess Elisabeth Island will be the world’s first artificial energy island that combines both direct current (HVDC) and alternating current (HVAC). The island’s high-voltage infrastructure will bundle the wind farm export cables of the 3.5 GW Princess Elisabeth zone together, while also serving as a hub for future interconnectors with the UK and Denmark.

