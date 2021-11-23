Bonheur sets up new offshore renewables business 

Olsen family’s investment firm, Bonheur, has established a new company, Fred. Olsen 1848, dedicated to the development and commercialisation of new offshore renewable energy technologies, including floating wind and floating solar.

Fred. Olsen 1848 will focus on existing but also new in-house ideas and innovations. In particular, the company has developed the Mobile Port Solution, which is an offshore installation interface that uses jackup installation vessels in sheltered waters for the integration of the turbine into the floating foundation structure.

The company is also developing a concept for floating wind turbine foundations designed for the next generation of wind turbines with a modular approach, said to be suitable for serial and automated production in the existing global supply chain, allowing for instant scale-up. A solution for efficient maintenance of floating wind turbines is also being explored.

“In Fred. Olsen 1848 we are determined to act now, and we aim to be the frontrunner in developing tomorrow’s technologies within renewables and thereby becoming the preferred partner for businesses and organisations looking for the right solution,” said Sofie Olsen Jebsen, CEO of Fred. Olsen 1848.

The new unit’s name highlights Bonheur’s tradition dating back to 1848 when the Fred. Olsen family first entered the shipping business. In addition to Fred. Olsen 1848, Bonheur owns Fred. Olsen Renewables, Fred. Olsen Ocean, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, 92% ownership in Global Wind Service and 50% ownership in United Wind Logistics.