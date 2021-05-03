BP eyes Scottish offshore wind

BP is reportedly looking to bid for offshore wind projects in Scotland as part of the ScotWind leasing round.

The UK supermajor is believed to be working with EnBW on jointly bidding in the upcoming Crown Estate Scotland auction for offshore wind farms in Scottish waters.

The two companies have already been selected as the preferred bidders for two leases in the Irish Sea, which will see a total of 3 GW of offshore wind delivered.

EnBW spokesperson, Stefanie Klumpp, told Splash that the two companies are currently exploring a joint application in the next leasing round in Scotland.

“We are very pleased with the two offshore projects we have won in Great Britain and with the partnership with bp. So it only makes sense to look at other markets together,” Klumpp said.

Since launching its new strategy, BP has grown its offshore wind pipeline to 3.7 GW net. With its Irish Sea project the company expects to meet its investment threshold of 8-10% returns.

As for the ScotWind, which aims to enable up to 10GW of new offshore wind farms to be constructed, a total of 8,600 sq km of Scottish seabed is potentially available for development.

The seabed rights are likely to be awarded by the end of 2021, with application deadline set for July 16.