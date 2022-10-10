EuropeOffshoreRenewables

BP moves to triple its offshore wind staff

Adis AjdinOctober 10, 2022
London-based supermajor BP plans to triple the workforce at its offshore wind business by 2023.

According to Bloomberg, the aim is to have about 800 employees next year focused on the company’s nascent business to build and operate offshore wind farms, up from about 220 now.

BP’s current offshore wind projects are set to use fixed turbines, but the company is said to be in the process of hiring a head of floating wind to lead the new business focus.

Offshore wind employees will make up just over 1% of BP’s roughly 60,000 workforce, with about half of the new jobs reportedly coming from internal moves.

