EuropeOffshoreRenewables

BP targets Norwegian offshore wind with Statkraft and Aker

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 14, 2021
0 30 1 minute read
Statkraft

UK supermajor BP has agreed to join forces with Norway’s Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind in a consortium bidding to develop offshore wind in the Sørlige Nordsjø II licence area off Norway. 

Sørlige Nordsjø II will be developed without government support. Norway plans to announce the auction in Q1 2022 and to award two or three project areas based on a two-stage process.

The consortium, in which BP, Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind will each hold a 33.3% share, also intends to explore opportunities to provide clean power to electrify offshore oil and gas facilities. 

BP has interests in the offshore wind sector in both the US and UK as well as a longstanding onshore wind business in the US.

Dev Sanyal, BP’s executive VP of gas and low carbon energy, said: “BP aims to grow our renewables business at scale and we see great opportunities in offshore wind energy. Coming together with Aker and Statkraft, we believe this consortium will be ideally positioned to effectively and efficiently grow and deliver clean power for European markets, as well as strengthen the supply to Norway when needed.”

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 14, 2021
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button