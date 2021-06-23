Briese Schifffahrt orders four boxships in China

Briese Schiffahrt is back in China for more feeder boxships. The German shipping line has signed with Huanghai Shipbuilding for four 1,800 teu vessels. No details on price have been revealed.

Splash reported in April of Briese Schiffahrt’s decision to order four 1,930 teu vessels at Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard.

Shipping database Equasis lists Briese Schiffahrts with 71 ships in its fleet, a mix of containerships, general cargo vessels, research vessels, fishing support vessels and one bulk carrier.