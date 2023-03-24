British Columbia dockworker negotiations fail to progress

The International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU Canada) bargaining committee has filed a notice of dispute with Canada’s Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service in connection with its negotiations with the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), which represents 49 of B.C.’s private-sector waterfront employers and operators. The union and employers are currently in talks to renew two collective agreements with more than 7,400 longshore workers and foremen at Canada’s West Coast ports. The current agreements expire on March 31.

ILWU Canada said in a statement that there has been no meaningful progress in the discussions.

In filing the notice of dispute, the bargaining committee is seeking to have Canada’s minister of labour appoint a conciliation officer to assist the parties in the negotiations.

The conciliation period would last for at least 60 days unless extended by mutual agreement. Union members and casuals would continue to work as usual during that period.