Bulk carrier sitting on reef off Mauritius starts to leak bunker fuel

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers August 6, 2020
The 203,000 dwt Wakashio bulk carrier, which ran aground on a reef just off the southeast coastline of Mauritius on July 26, has started spilling bunker fuel into the famous azure seas of the French speaking republic. 

Local authorities have ordered the public, including boat operators and fishermen, not to venture to the beach and in the lagoons of Blue Bay, Pointe d’Esny and Mahebourg.

“All highly sensitive areas including the Ramsar site of Pointe d’Esny and the Blue Bay Marine Park have been protected with booms,” a government spokesperson said.

The ship, owned by Japan’s Nagashiki Shipping, was en route from China to Brazil when it ran aground with 3,800 tonnes of bunker fuel onboard. 

“Due to the bad weather and constant pounding over the past few days, the starboard side bunker tanker has been breached and an amount of fuel oil has escaped into the sea. Oil prevention measures are in place and an oil boom has been deployed around the vessel,” a spokesperson for the Japanese shipping company said today. 

Happening now in Mauritius! This is very sad…How could this happen??? This is a fucking disaster!

Posted by Olivier Fayolle on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Pointe-D'Esny : état des lieux

Posted by Defimedia.info on Thursday, August 6, 2020

