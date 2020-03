Home Sector Offshore BW Offshore lays up FPSO March 30th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

BW Offshore has announced that it has laid up the FPSO Cidade de Sao Mateus in Singapore after the expiration of a long-term contract with Petrobras.

The 31-year-old FPSO tanker had been operating on the Camarupim field offshore Brazil since 2019 and the contract expired on March 29.

BW Offshore currently operates a fleet of 15 FPSO tankers.