EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

BW Offshore seals deal to take 50% stake in floating offshore wind firm Ideol

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 17, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Ideol

BW Offshore has sealed a share purchase agreement to become a strategic owner of floating offshore wind solutions firm Ideol.

BW is paying €60m ($72.6m) for a sake of around 50% in the company, which is a provider of floating foundations for offshore wind with more than a decade of experience.

Set to be renamed BW Ideol, the French company has installed two full-scale demonstration wind turbines and is currently building up a sizeable pipeline of projects as co-developer in Japan, Europe and the US.

Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore, commented: “We see solid opportunities for developing offshore power production solutions to drive energy transition at global scale. We are combining our four decades of offshore development, financing and operational experience with Ideol’s proven floating offshore wind technology and expertise. Together we are creating a champion in this emerging market with significant long-term growth and value creation potential.”

Ideol founders and employees will remain shareholders in the firm, and transfer their holdings to BW Ideol which is planning to seek admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo by the end of March 2021.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 17, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button