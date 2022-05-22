BW Offshore secures FPSO extension off Ivory Coast

Norwegian floater specialist BW Offshore has been awarded a one-year contract extension for the lease and operation of the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels Espoir Ivoirien .

The firm period for the 1975-built FPSO, operating on the Espoir field offshore the Ivory Coast for Canadian Natural Resources (CNR) International, has been extended until the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The deal follows a short-term extension announced in April. The Espoir field is located offshore southwest of Abidjan. The field came onstream in 2002 with production based on a wellhead platform feeding into the Singapore-flagged FPSO with a 1.1 bbl storage capacity, which was previously a suezmax tanker.