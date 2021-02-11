EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

BW Offshore set to invest in floating offshore wind firm Ideol

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 11, 2021
Ideol

BW Offshore says it is in advanced discussions in regards to investing in floating offshore wind solutions firm Ideol.

Headquartered in France, Ideol is a provider of floating foundations for offshore wind with more than a decade of experience. It has installed two full-scale demonstration wind turbines and is currently building up a sizeable pipeline of projects as co-developer in Japan, Europe and the US.

“BW Offshore will update on the discussions and potential transaction regarding Ideol as and when appropriate,” the company said in a release.

Last year another BW subsidiary invested in Swire Pacific Offshore’s wind farm installation subsidiary.

