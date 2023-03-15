Dry CargoEuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

Byzantine Maritime takes the newbuild plunge in China for the first time

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 15, 2023
0 313 Less than a minute
Byzantine Maritime

Greek company Byzantine Maritime has ordered three 41,000 dwt bulk carriers at a yard in China for $30m each, due for delivery in 2024 and 2025.

State-owned New Dayang Shipbuilding has won the orders, the first time Byzantine has ordered in China.

SUMEC Group, a state run machinery manufacturer based in Jiangsu, took over Dayang Shipbuilding, the bankrupt subsidiary yard of Sinopacific Shipbuilding, in 2018 and has since ensured the yard focuses on bulk carrier construction, securing many orders for three types of ships – 82,000 dwt, 63,500 dwt and latterly 41,000 dwt.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 15, 2023
0 313 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button