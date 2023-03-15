Byzantine Maritime takes the newbuild plunge in China for the first time

Greek company Byzantine Maritime has ordered three 41,000 dwt bulk carriers at a yard in China for $30m each, due for delivery in 2024 and 2025.

State-owned New Dayang Shipbuilding has won the orders, the first time Byzantine has ordered in China.

SUMEC Group, a state run machinery manufacturer based in Jiangsu, took over Dayang Shipbuilding, the bankrupt subsidiary yard of Sinopacific Shipbuilding, in 2018 and has since ensured the yard focuses on bulk carrier construction, securing many orders for three types of ships – 82,000 dwt, 63,500 dwt and latterly 41,000 dwt.