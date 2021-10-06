Canadian naval architecture firm floats methanol-fuelled crew transfer vessel

Canadian naval architect and marine engineering firm, Robert Allan Ltd. has brought the offshore wind industry closer to eliminating carbon emissions from the supply chain, with the development of a methanol-fuelled crew transfer vessel.

The RAptor 2400 CTV has been designed for compliance with interim guidelines for safety of ships using methyl/ethyl alcohol as fuel and Lloyd’s Register rules for the classification of methanol fuelled ships. The 23.8 m long vessel is powered by four main engines, each rated at 450 KW. Converted to run on methanol by ScandiNAOS, these engines meet IMO Tier III emissions limits without any additional aftertreatment.

As a marine fuel, methanol provides emissions benefits that are similar to natural gas when it comes to reducing CO2, NOx, SOx, and particulates, but without the need for cryogenic or pressurised fuel tanks. Well-to-wake carbon emissions could be reduced to net zero by switching to green methanol, produced from sustainable low carbon sources, as it becomes more widely available in the years to come.

“The possibility of using green methanol marks a shift from the current linear fuel cycle to a circular fuel cycle, where harmful combustion waste products are converted back into useful fuels. This will have great benefits for generations to come,” said Erik Johnston, project manager for Robert Allan Ltd.