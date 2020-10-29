EnvironmentEuropeOperationsTech

Cargill backs wind propulsion technology

Jason Jiang October 29, 2020
Cargill/BAR Technologies

Commodity trader Cargill and BAR Technologies have embarked on a strategic project with naval architect Deltamarine to promote wind prosultion technology to commercial shipping.

The project will see BAR Technologies’ large wing sails WindWings fitted to the deck of bulk carriers, which could reduce CO2 emission by as much as 30%.

BAR Technologies is a spin-off from Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR), the British team formed by Olympic and World Champion sailor Sir Ben Ainslie, and provides design and engineering consultancy services for workboats and commercial vessels, shipping, special projects and leisure marine and yachts.

“Through this partnership we will bring bespoke wind solutions to customers who are actively seeking to reduce CO2 emissions from their supply chain,” said Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill’s Ocean Transportation business. 

“Changing regulations and uncertainty about future greener marine fuels makes choosing the right vessel to charter with a long-term view complicated. With the WindWings technology, Cargill will be able to offer customers a solution that improves vessel efficiency, independent of the fuel or type of engine used,” he added. 

The project is currently in the design phase and the first vessels fitted with the WindWings are expected by 2022.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

