Cargill backs wind propulsion technology

Commodity trader Cargill and BAR Technologies have embarked on a strategic project with naval architect Deltamarine to promote wind prosultion technology to commercial shipping.

The project will see BAR Technologies’ large wing sails WindWings fitted to the deck of bulk carriers, which could reduce CO2 emission by as much as 30%.

BAR Technologies is a spin-off from Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR), the British team formed by Olympic and World Champion sailor Sir Ben Ainslie, and provides design and engineering consultancy services for workboats and commercial vessels, shipping, special projects and leisure marine and yachts.

“Through this partnership we will bring bespoke wind solutions to customers who are actively seeking to reduce CO2 emissions from their supply chain,” said Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill’s Ocean Transportation business.

“Changing regulations and uncertainty about future greener marine fuels makes choosing the right vessel to charter with a long-term view complicated. With the WindWings technology, Cargill will be able to offer customers a solution that improves vessel efficiency, independent of the fuel or type of engine used,” he added.

The project is currently in the design phase and the first vessels fitted with the WindWings are expected by 2022.