Castor Maritime takes fleet to 13 with Korean kamsarmax buy

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has sealed a seventh addition to its fleet for 2021, announcing the acquisition of a 2010-built Korean kamsarmax bulker.

Castor has paid $15.45m for the vessel, with delivery set for the second quarter of this year.

The identity of the vessel acquired and the seller were not revealed, and broking reports are yet to show a transaction for a matching vessel.

It has recently emerged that Castor’s last kamsarmax buy was from Greece’s Aegean Bulk last month, the STX-built Inspiration. Aegean’s fleet includes a sister vessel, Infinity, which matches the description of this latest acquisition.

Petros Panagiotidis, chief executive officer of Castor, commented: “We are very happy to announce our seventh vessel acquisition in 2021 with the addition of another Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, our fourth, to Castor’s fleet. Our focus remains on deploying our capital and growing our fleet through timely acquisitions of vessels across shipping segments.”

Castor started the year as a pureplay panamax bulker owner, however with its acquisitions this year has entered the kamsarmax and capesize bulker segments as well as adding its first tankers with the acquisition of a pair of aframax tankers.