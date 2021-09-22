OffshoreRenewables

CEO of Australia’s first offshore wind project resigns

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 22, 2021
Star of the South

Star of the South, a company behind Australia’s first offshore wind project has launched a search for a new chief executive after Casper Frost Thorhauge resigned from his position.

Thorhauge commenced as CEO in 2019, relocating his family to Australia to pursue the opportunity of developing the nation’s first offshore wind farm. Since that time, he has led the organisation through a significant growth period, accelerating the project’s development and setting a strong benchmark for offshore wind projects in Australia.

“I would like to congratulate Mr. Thorhauge on his achievements during his tenure at Star of the South. He has contributed valuable offshore wind knowledge to the Australian industry, sharing lessons from his previous career experience across European and Asian markets,” said Star of the South chair Michael Hannibal.

Thorhauge will stay in the family and lead another offshore wind project in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) portfolio, which will be announced in due course. He will continue in the role of CEO while the search for the new boss is ongoing, to allow for a smooth transition for the organisation and project.

Star of the South wind farm is proposed to be located off the south coast of Gippsland. It has the potential to supply up to 20% of Victoria’s electricity needs.

