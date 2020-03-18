Charter Haus: Taking a product specific approach to shipbroking

Charter Haus, a new independent shipbroker has been launched this week, promising a product specific approach to shipbroking.

Founded by Fabian Purps, Charter Haus has opened its doors in both Singapore and Switzerland with a team of five, all formerly with Brazilship/Scanbrasil.

Speaking with Maritime CEO about the new venture, Purps says in order to successfully compete with larger competitors the firm has adopted a product specific approach to shipbroking.

“We follow the prices; we are in steady contact with cargo interests and we account for the traded volumes for most of the products our clients move,” Purps says.

Charter Haus boasts particularly strong relationships with the fertilizer, agriculture and metal processing industries, as well as a strong foothold in the transportation of liquid chemicals and containers.

“We are working in niche business especially smaller tankers, particularly tankers with stainless steel cargo tanks which are required for the corrosive cargoes that we handle,” Purps explains.