China completes first carbon-neutral crude shipment

September 23, 2021
Three state-owned Chinese entities have revealed details of the country’s first carbon-neutral crude oil shipment.

Refiner Sinopec has jointly certified the landmark shipment with Cosco Shipping and China Eastern Airlines.

The 30,000 tonne cargo was produced by Sinopec in Angola and shipped by Cosco Shipping to an east China-based Sinopec refinery for processing. The three companies offset the shipment by buying Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions credits, which will be spent on local carbon-reducing projects.

