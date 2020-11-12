China Shipping Chemical Transport inks charter deal with Fenghai Shipping

China Shipping Chemical Transport, a unit of Cosco, has entered into an agreement with Dongguan Fenghai Shipping for vessel charter arrangements.

Under the agreement, China Shipping Chemical Transport will charter a number of chemical tankers from Fenghai Shipping and the vessels will be deployed for domestic operations on routes between northeast China and east China.

Fenghai Shipping emerged from bankruptcy with the support of new investor Shanghai Platinum Asset Management earlier this year. The company currently owns a fleet of 24 chemical tankers according to VesselsValue.