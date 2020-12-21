Dry CargoEurope

Clipper acquires handy bulker pair

Jason Jiang December 21, 2020
Danish bulk operator Clipper has announced the acquisition of two 2010-built 37,851 dwt handy bulkers.

The company acquired the two Chinese-built sister vessels, named Clipper Houston and Clipper Copenhagen, with financial partners.

Clipper Houston will immediately join the newly established Clipper Emerald Pool with Clipper Copenhagen following after delivery in early 2021.

“We are entering into a phase where we approach markets more offensively, benefiting from our cost-effective business platform. We will pursue growth opportunities for both our pools, the chartered fleet, and owned vessels,” said Clipper CEO Amrit Peter Kalsi.

Following the latest additions, Clipper Bulk operates approximately 75 owned, part-owned and long-time chartered bulk carriers. 

