CMA CGM cites ‘internal IT infrastructure issue’ as site goes down

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers September 28, 2020
CMA CGM has become the latest global carrier to be hit hard by IT issues with clients waking up this morning to find many of the brand’s global sites down.

In a note sent to clients in Australia, seen by Splash, CMA CGM and its local subsidiary ANL said some of its IT applications are unavailable today due to what the group described as an “internal IT infrastructure issue”.

The group’s emails are working as usual, the company said.

CMA CGM representatives in China, contacted by Splash today, said the company was aware of the sites being down and the company was looking into the issue.

CMA CGM claiming an internal IT infrastructure issue does not necessarily mean the carrier has been hacked as other top carriers have in recent years. CMA CGM is the world’s fourth largest liner – the top three, Maersk, MSC and Cosco, have all suffered hacks in recent years, leading to massive losses.

