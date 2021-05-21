BunkeringContainersEnvironmentEurope

CMA CGM starts offering clients shipments delivered on biomethane-fuelled vessels

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 21, 2021
French liner CMA CGM is now offering to move cargo for clients on ships fuelled by biomethane, a renewable gas produced from sources including organic and plant waste.

The service is being made available on intra-European services operated by subsidiary Containerships. Customers will be able to cut their CO2 emissions by at least 67% on a well-to-wake basis, CMA CGM claimed in a release.

Guillaume Lathelize, senior vice-president, sales and marketing, commented: “Through the use of a non-fossil-fuel energy, we are enabling customers to reach a new milestone in improving the environmental performance of the shipment of their goods.”

To date, Marseille-based CMA CGM has been the most heavily invested carrier in LNG-powered boxships. By 2024, 44 of the group’s vessels will be LNG-powered.

