CMB’s Windcat steps into CSOV arena with hydrogen-powered series at Damen

Crew transfer vessel operator Windcat, part of Antwerp-based shipping and logistics group Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB), has tapped Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards for the construction of a series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

The so-called ‘Elevation Series’ CSOVs have been designed by Damen Shipyards in cooperation with Windcat and CMB’s clean technology division, with “increased capabilities and flexibility compared to existing vessels”. The 87 m long and 20 m wide ships will be delivered from 2025.

The CSOVs will be built at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam and will be delivered to Windcat Offshore, a new business unit led by Stephen Bolton, which will focus on offshore energy commissioning and services. Initially, two vessels have been ordered with options for further vessels.

Windcat and CMB.TECH, will provide the same dual-fuel hydrogen technology for the vessels as on board of the Hydrocat, the world’s first hydrogen-powered CTV. This approach is expected to contribute to the development of rules and regulations related to the use of hydrogen as a fuel in medium-sized vessels.

“After 20 years of developing the CTV business in all aspects of vessel design, construction and operations, we started 4 years ago to lay the foundations for the creation of a ground-breaking CSOV design. With this order we are now positioned to offer best-in-class services to both the CTV and CSOV sectors on a side-by-side basis,“ added Robbert van Rijk, managing director and co-founder of Windcat.