CNTIC VPower acquires elderly LNG carrier from Karmol

Singapore-based CNTIC VPower LNG Logistics, a joint venture between China National Technical Import and Export Corporation (CNTIC) and Hong Kong’s VPower Group, has acquired a 1992-built 127,400 cu m LNG carrier from Karmol, a joint venture between Turkish company Karpower and Japanese owner MOL.

Shipbroking house Intermodal reported that CNTIC VPower acquired the Japanese-built Karmol LNGT Powership Anatolia for an undisclosed price.

Ship registration information showed that the vessel has been renamed CNTIC VPower Energy.

It is the second ship CNTIC VPower has brought to its fleet, having acquired a resale 28,000 cu m LNG carrier at Cosco Dalian Shipyard last month.