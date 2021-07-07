AmericasOffshore

Constellation Oil Services secures long-term drillship contract with Petrobras

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 7, 2021
Brazilian offshore driller Constellation Oil Services has secured a long-term contract from Petrobras for the 2012-built ultra-deepwater drillship Laguna Star.

The duration of the contract is 1,095 days and start-up is scheduled for January net year. The contract includes integrated services and the use of a managed pressure drilling (MPD) system.

The drillship has been operating offshore Brazil for Petrobras since October 2019 at a day rate of $160,000. Constellation has not provided details surrounding the latest deal.

