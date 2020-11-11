Container bull run tipped to run into 2021, while crude tanker woes continue

It’s as you were for the shipping markets if the readers of Splash are to be believed. The container sector, currently enjoying a historic boom, is predicted by readers to be the best performing shipping sector in 2021 in an ongoing poll carried on this site. Meanwhile, crude tankers, the current worst performing sector of the main segments, is tipped by readers to be the worst performer too throughout next year.

“Over supply of crude with a falling price environment will reduce crude carriers’ earnings next year,” one respondent suggested in the ongoing survey.

Results of the poll will be carried in the next issue of Maritime CEO magazine, due out at the start of next month.

Other topics covered look at newbuild prices, regional environmental regulations and, with nuclear power suddenly sweeping shipping news headlines, there’s a look at what will be the biggest impediment for atomic energy being considered as a viable future propulsion option for shipping.

