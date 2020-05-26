Home Contributions Covid-19 pushes PCTC demand to the curb May 27th, 2020 Splash 24/7 Contributions

Declining sales of Light Vehicle and High and Heavy automotive segments spell trouble for carriers, but the supply side offers some hope, writes Niklas Carlen from Maritime Strategies International.

That the impact of the Coronavirus on developed and developing economies represents an upheaval has become a cliché. The impact extends beyond primary commodities and containerised goods to transporters of both passenger cars and industrial machinery which must devise strategies to deal with collapsing demand across consumer and enterprise demand.

Global Light Vehicle (LV) sales declined by almost 30% yoy during the first fourth months of 2020, as the impact of COVID-19 reverberated around the world. Asian markets collapsed first, with Chinese LV sales down an eye-watering 80% yoy in February alone. Although it is still soon to call the recovery, there were glimmers of hope in April as both Chinese and Korean sales showed signs of normalising. As the virus took hold of the rest of the world, the rout set in, with North American and European sales slumping by 50% and 74% yoy respectively in April, with the promise of more devastation to come in May.

Although the partial recovery in Asian sales offers some hope, MSI cautions against positing a similarly swift recovery for Europe and North America. The draconian measures implemented to limit the spread of the virus within China and Korea have certainly contributed to the earlier-than-expected reopening (albeit partial) of their respective economies, but the threat of a second infection wave continues to linger. In contrast, the overall response of governments in Europe and North America can best be characterised as unstructured, uncoordinated and too little, too late.

Overall, we expect global LV sales to decline by 26% yoy in 2020, with total sales dropping back to levels last witnessed 2009. Deepsea LV shipments are forecast to drop by 32% yoy over the same period, with the severity of the decline reflecting the greater impact of COVID-19 on sales in key importing regions.

In similar circumstances in 2008-09, the introduction of scrappage schemes and other sales incentives did much to support the global auto industry, and similar incentive schemes are being mooted today. However, it is important to remember that previous schemes did little to support trade, given that they favoured local assembly over imports as a means of supporting the domestic economy. It is difficult to envisage a scenario under which President Trump would introduce auto market incentives that weren’t exclusively geared towards the Detroit-3 and vehicles assembled in the US.

Even before the escalation of COVID-19, sentiment around sales in the high and heavy (H&H) market were pessimistic at best. The mining cycle had already peaked in 2018 with equipment shipments starting to slide in H1 2019, and construction and farm equipment sales also started tailing off in 2019.

The onset of COVID-19 has accelerated the decline in core H&H segments, with consolidated sales for leading H&H equipment manufacturers showing a 21% yoy slump in construction and mining equipment during Q1 2020, but farm equipment sales have performed better, declining by just 7% yoy. For the latter, we are more optimistic, with agri-related commodity prices and trades expected to stronger than other raw materials.

Slumping commodity prices will negatively impact the mining and energy sectors and undermine capex for years to come, slashing demand for machinery. Although consensus forecasts for mining capex are still positive for 2020, MSI’s own forecast points to a progressive slide in mining investment for some years to come. There may be some cause for optimism if government stimulus packages are implemented to boost construction activity, but we still expect deepsea H&H trade to decline by over 30% yoy in 2020.

The impact of the slump in demand on the fleet has been dramatic. By the end of April 2020, approximately 25% of the total PCTC fleet was either laid up, anchored or drifting awaiting further orders, with a number of additional vessels sailing towards lay-up anchorages. During the financial crisis in 2008-09, approximately 145k CEU of capacity was laid up over a period of two years, and we expect that fleet capacity amounting to 150k CEU will be laid up this year before gradually being either reactivated or scrapped during 2021-22.