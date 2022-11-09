CSBC and DEME joint venture lands Taiwanese wind farm installation contract

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), a joint venture between Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC Corporation and DEME Offshore from Belgium has secured a contract worth more than €300m ($301m) for the Hai Long wind farms in Taiwan.

The deal, which covers the transportation and installation of the foundations, turbines and offshore substation, follows nearly three years of planning and preparation under a preferred bidder agreement.

With pre-piling works set to start in 2024, 73 wind turbines will be installed, generating 1.044 MW in total. The Hai Long wind farm is located 40 to 50 km from the coast of Taiwan in a water depth of 35 to 55 m. The project will be executed by the newbuild installation vessel Green Jade.

Marco Kanaar, CEO of CDWE, said: “The Hai Long project has been a key driver in our decision to invest in the pioneering installation vessel Green Jade so we are thrilled to have reached this agreement on the transport and installation contract in which Green Jade will play a major role.”

Hai Long Offshore Wind consists of Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 wind farms and is jointly developed by Northland Power, Yushan Energy and Mitsui & Co. Commissioning is due to start in 2025.