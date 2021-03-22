ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

CU Lines adds two more boxships at Huangpu Wenchong

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 22, 2021
Fast-growing China United Lines (CU Lines) has exercised an option to build two 1,930 teu feeder boxships at Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.

Huangpu Wenchong confirmed that the option was attached to an order placed by CU Lines in January for the construction of two vessels of the same type.

The series of vessels will adopt Huangpu Wenchong’s bangkokmax design and will be deployed within the Southeast Asia market.

CU Lines, primarily an intra-Asia operator, entered the Asia-Europe tradelane last month.

