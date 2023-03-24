Cyan seals Taiwan SOV deal with Seagreen

Singapore-based offshore wind vessel pure-play Cyan Renewables has signed a deal with Taiwanese owner and operator Seagreen Marine that it says will be an important step towards both companies in the owning and operation of Taiwan-flagged vessels in the offshore wind sector.

The two companies have penned an exclusive marketing agreement for the deployment of two service operation vessels in the country and Seagreen with a fleet of nine vessels has issued a letter of intent to Singapore’s ST Engineering Marine for the construction of the units.

Cyan was launched by infrastructure investment manager Seraya Partners last year with the aim of investing $1bn over the next three years to own, operate, and lease vessels across the offshore wind farm value chain.

Commenting on the Seagreen deal, the company said: “Together, we will meet the needs of Asian offshore wind farms that will ensure a more sustainable energy future, while developing Taiwan’s local capabilities in the offshore wind sector. We are confident that our operational expertise, combined with our strategic partnership with Seagreen Marine, will ensure the successful deployment of the SOVs in the region.”