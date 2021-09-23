Dag von Appen elected Navigator chairman as David Butters retires

Navigator Holdings has announced the retirement of David Butters as executive chairman of the board of directors and the appointment of Ultranav’s chairman Dag von Appen as non-executive chairman, effective September 23, 2021.

Butters, who has been a member of the board since September 2008, will no longer serve as a director but will remain in an advisory capacity to Navigator as chairman emeritus and special advisor. He served as executive chairman of Navigator from August 2019. Prior to that, he was the company’s president and CEO.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to lead Navigator during my time as chairman, and before that as president and chief executive officer. I have seen the company grow from strength to strength and I’m confident it will continue to do so,” said Butters.

Dag von Appen joined Navigator’s board in August this year, as a designee of Ultranav following the merger of the fleet and business activities of Ultragas with Navigator. He is executive chairman of Ultranav board, board member of Ultramar, as well as other Chilean and international businesses.

“The incorporation of the Ultragas fleet is another important step to further strengthen Navigator´s clear leadership in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. We shall continue to play a vital role in the petrochemical gas supply chain, which is further enhanced by the Morgan’s Point ethylene terminal operating since last year,” said von Appen.

Navigator owns and operated the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. Its fleet consists of 56 vessels, 22 of which are ethylene and ethane capable.