Damen sets up ship financing division

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group has announced that it will launch a specialised financial services division from April 1.

The financial unit will support its clients in the financing of new ships by means of both operational and financial lease constructions.

“The demand for lease solutions is increasing,” said Jan Willem van Helden, managing director of Damen Financial Services. “By making it a separate entity within the group, we can work with external investors, banks and specialists to optimise our offering on both a large and a smaller scale, with ships and services as one package.”

Damen said the working method of the new division opens the way to new business models.

“In the past, we would first sell a ship and then support our customer with the financing structure. In the new set-up, the operating structure and financial framework are created first, after which customers are approached to purchase ships. This generally include a long term, low risk element such as a concession or charter contract,” Jan Willem van Helden explained.