D’Amico Tankers has exercised a purchase option on the existing bareboat charter-in contract for the High Voyager , a 45,999 dwt MR product tanker vessel built in November 2014 by Hyundai Mipo, South Korea, for a consideration of $20.8m. The latest acquisition takes the d’Amico tanker fleet to 36 ships.

Paolo d’Amico, chairman of d’Amico International Shipping, stated the acquisition was part of the company’s deleveraging plan to lower its breakeven.