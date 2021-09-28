Database housing CII rankings of the global merchant fleet launches, 35.7% of all ships in IMO’s danger zone

More than one in three ships will fall foul of impending legislation coming from the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), due to come into force in 2023, will mean ships will be required to quantify and report on carbon emissions from operations and they will be then assigned a rating from A to E, similar to when consumers buy domestic appliances such as a fridge.

Berlin-headquartered Scope ESG Analysis has launched a new platform called Ship Review, which houses a valuable database detailing independent ESG assessments of more than 70,000 vessels as well as CII ratings for 40,000 ships, something that will likely prove popular with banks, charterers and ports, all of whom are keen to keep ever closer tabs on the emissions data from the global merchant fleet.

Ship Review is based on estimates of several carbon intensity indicators, including the Annual Efficiency Ratio, the Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI) as well as total CO2 emitted in a year.

The CII measures ships’ operational efficiency in grams of CO2 emitted according to deadweight tonnage and nautical miles travelled.

The Ship Review calculations include CII rating estimates for all applicable ship types, currently numbering more than 40.000 vessels, applying the IMO’s methodology and using certified monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) data as well as data from satellites for distances sailed for more accuracy.

According to Ship Review data for 2020, 18.8% of vessels have a CII rating of A; 21.8% have a B rating; 23.7% a C rating. By January 2023, ships that receive a D rating (13.9% against the 2020 baseline) for three successive years or an E rating (21.8% based on 2020 data) in any given year will need to implement remediation plans.

“With Ship Review, we are taking a unique product to the maritime industry,” said Ralf Garrn, managing director and project lead at Scope Group. “The product offers an independent evaluation to the maritime market to meet the needs and requirements of all participants in the maritime industry.”