DDW Offshore seals one-year AHTS charter

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 27, 2022
0 26 Less than a minute
DDW Offshore

Norway’s DDW Offshore, a subsidiary of Akastor, has been awarded a contract by Petrofac for the 2012-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Atlantic.

The contract, with an undisclosed value, commenced on September 27 and will last for one year.

The Bahamas-flagged AHTS will support the disconnection of the FPSO Northern Endeavour together with towing and well isolation work in the Laminaria Corallina oil fields in the West Timor Sea. 

The Oslo-based DDW Offshore, formerly known as DOF Deepwater, owns five AHTS vessels. Akastor took over the company in October 2020 following financial restructuring.

