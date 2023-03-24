Decarbonisation tech centre opens in Genoa

CapLab, a centre for the development of new decarbonisation technologies, has been launched in Molo Giano, in the heart of the port of Genoa.

The new laboratory is the result of the partnership between Ecospray, a subsidiary of cruise giant Carnival, and the University of Genoa. It will be used to study new fuel cell-based carbon capture solutions, to be applied in the maritime and industrial sectors

The facility will be managed by Ecospray Technologies and the Department of Civil, Chemical and Environmental Engineering (DICCA) of the University of Genoa.

At the core of CapLab’s activities is research into CO₂ reduction systems based on the use of molten carbonated fuel sells (MCFCs), one of the three new carbon capture technologies launched by Ecospray.

Barbara Bosio, professor of applied physical chemistry at the University of Genoa, commented: “This partnership will strengthen our basic research and, at the same time, start the crucial move from research phase to industrial development. We are excited about the CapLab initiative, and we see it as a golden opportunity both at a local level, and here I’m thinking of our students, and at the global level, promoting a technologically innovative solution that is strategic in the current global context of energy transition.”