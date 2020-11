Diamantis Diamantides’ Delta Tankers has moved to grow its fleet according to brokers, with the acquisition of a VLCC worth $71m-$72m.

Both Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking are reporting that Delta has acquired the 2018-built (Hanjin Subic) VLCC Trf Horten . The vessel, worth $72.9m according to VesselsValue, was sold by private equity fund Transportation Recovery Fund (TRF).

If confirmed, the vessel will grow Delta’s fleet to 31 tankers including six VLCCs.