DEME and Penta-Ocean Construction partner up for Japanese wind farm

March 26th, 2020 Asia, Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Belgian offshore marine engineering company DEME and Japanese marine contractor Penta-Ocean Construction have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the construction of offshore wind farms in Japan.

According to DEME, the development of offshore wind projects has gained considerable momentum throughout Japan and the collaboration will help the companies provide comprehensive solutions to the challenges in offshore wind projects.

“We believe that our collaboration will make a significant contribution to the further expansion of Japan’s offshore wind industry, through the realisation of safe and highly efficient construction methods,” DEME said.

DEME Offshore owns a comprehensive fleet of installation vessels, including seven self-elevating vessels equipped with cranes that have lifting capacities up to 1,500 ton.

Penta-Ocean owns the first Japanese offshore installation vessel, CP-8001, and is currently building a second vessel.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

