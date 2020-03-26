Home Sector Offshore DEME and Penta-Ocean Construction partner up for Japanese wind farm March 26th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Europe, Offshore

Belgian offshore marine engineering company DEME and Japanese marine contractor Penta-Ocean Construction have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the construction of offshore wind farms in Japan.

According to DEME, the development of offshore wind projects has gained considerable momentum throughout Japan and the collaboration will help the companies provide comprehensive solutions to the challenges in offshore wind projects.

“We believe that our collaboration will make a significant contribution to the further expansion of Japan’s offshore wind industry, through the realisation of safe and highly efficient construction methods,” DEME said.

DEME Offshore owns a comprehensive fleet of installation vessels, including seven self-elevating vessels equipped with cranes that have lifting capacities up to 1,500 ton.

Penta-Ocean owns the first Japanese offshore installation vessel, CP-8001, and is currently building a second vessel.