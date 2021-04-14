DEME and Penta-Ocean forge offshore wind alliance in Japan

Belgium-based DEME Offshore and Japan’s marine contractor Penta-Ocean Construction have agreed to set up a joint venture targeting offshore wind construction market in Japan.

The joint venture company, will be 51% owned by Penta-Ocean and 49% by DEME Offshore.

Niels van Berlaer, business unit director Asia-Pacific DEME Offshore, commented: “By bringing these two leading companies together, we believe we can make a significant contribution to the long-term development of the offshore wind sector in Japan. Demonstrating our confidence in the vast potential of the Japanese market, and our willingness to support the sector, we are also considering bringing DEME Offshore equipment into Japan.”

Tetsunori Ohshimo, senior managing executive officer, head of Offshore Wind Farm Business Division Group, Penta-Ocean, stated: “The new JV company will be a leading specialised offshore marine engineering contractor in Japan, combining our extensive experience and advanced technologies both in Europe and Japan. I am confident that the collaboration between the two companies will contribute greatly to the construction of offshore wind farms and we have the capabilities needed to tackle Japan’s challenging metocean and seismic conditions, as well as the complex seabed conditions.”

Japan has ambitious targets to develop 10 GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

New regulations concerning wind power energy generation at sea, as well as in port and harbour areas, have been introduced in the country and the first wind farm auction round is expected to take place this year.