DEME Offshore scores another Dogger Bank contract

Belgium-based contractor DEME Offshore has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) deal worth between €50m and €150m ($56m-$170m) for the inter-array cables at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK.

Dogger Bank C is the third phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank project, which is currently the world’s largest offshore wind farm under development. The deal follows the earlier awarding of Dogger Bank A and B inter-array cable contracts in early 2021.

The scope of the new EPCI agreement includes subsea cables for the 1.2 GW phase of the wind farm. DEME Offshore will supply, install, and protect approximately 250 km of 66 kV inter-array cables and all related accessories. Cable production is set to start in 2023. The cables will be installed in 2025, and DEME will be deploying its 2018-built cable installation vessel, Living Stone .

The Dogger Bank wind farm is located more than 130 km off the coast of England’s northeast coast and is currently being built by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Eni. The wind farm is being developed in three 1.2 GW phases, A, B and C. Upon completion, it will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm and will generate enough energy to power up to 6m homes every year.