Denmark approves Thor offshore wind scheme

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has approved the scheme for the 800 MW – 1GW Thor offshore wind farm at the dedicated site west of Thorsminde, Denmark.

Based on the strategic environmental assessment the DEA concluded that the wind farm can be realised without significant impacts to the environment.

The project site has been narrowed from 440 sq km to 286 sq km as a result of the site survey. The decision can be appealed to the Energy Board of Appeal for a 4-week period up to June 28, 2021.

Thor offshore wind farm is the first of the three offshore wind farms agreed to be established with the Energy Agreement of 2018. It is expected to be in full operation in 2027 at the latest.

The DEA has pre-qualified several players to bid for Thor development, including Ørsted, Vattenfall, Total and Iberdrola consortium, RWE, SSE Renewables, Eneco and European Energy. It plans to conclude the tendering process with final bids in Q4 2021.